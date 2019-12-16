Verizon 5G network goes live in Los Angeles

Verizon on Monday announced its 5G network has gone live for customers living in Los Angeles, California. This marks the company’s 19th city to see the new ultra-fast network speeds and capabilities.

As is the case with other markets, Verizon’s 5G is incredibly fast but doesn’t offer a full blanket of coverage. Indeed, it’s mostly pockets of the city focused on dense populated and traffic areas such as downtown.

According to Verizon, its 5G Ultra Wideband is available in the following areas:

Downtown

Chinatown

Del Rey

Venice

Landmarks Grand Park Los Angeles Convention Center Union Station LA Live Staples Center Venice Beach Boardwalk



Verizon hasn’t offered up a coverage map for LA just yet but plans to do so on December 20. The carrier plans to provide 5G in 30 cities by the end of the year; we should expect nearly one dozen more markets over the last half of December.

Learn more about Verizon’s 5G network and the devices which support it here.