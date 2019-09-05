Verizon 5G now available in select NFL stadiums

Verizon on Thursday expanded its mobile 5G network to more than one dozen NFL stadiums just in time for the football season to kick off. As part of the expansion, the Ultra Wideband speeds are available in cities already covered by Verizon as well as a few new ones.

Much like it does for covering cities, Verizon’s 5G isn’t available across entire stadiums, top to bottom. While it’s concentrated in parts of seating areas, users may not find it inside, at concession stands, or in the parking lot.

In some cities the stadium will be the only place with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service, offering fans a unique 5G experience they can’t get anywhere else in their local area.

Stadiums with Verizon 5G

Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)

CenturyLink Field (Seattle Seahawks)

Ford Field (Detroit Lions)

Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)

MetLife Stadium (New York Giants and New York Jets)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)

Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)

Looking ahead, Verizon plans to bring its 5G service to all 32 NFL stadiums. It also expects to have its 5G network in 30 cities by the end of 2019.

For more information on where Verizon 5G is available, and which phones support it, be sure to check out our primer.