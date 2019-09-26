Verizon 5G now live in NYC, Panama City, and Boise

Verizon today expanded its 5G network by another three markets, bringing its total to 13 cities and 13 NFL stadiums.

As previously reported, Verizon 5G has gone live in parts of New York City, including select areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and “around several landmarks throughout the city.”

More specifically, Verizon outlines how things will look in the short term for those who have its service in NYC.

Manhattan: Midtown, Financial District, Harlem, East Harlem, Hell’s Kitchen and Washington Heights.

Brooklyn: Downtown Brooklyn

The Bronx: Pelham Bay, Fordham Heights, and Hunt’s Point

Around Landmarks: Bryant Park, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Madison Square Garden, Trinity Park (Brooklyn), the Lincoln Tunnel (Manhattan Entrance), Javits Center on 11th Ave between 36th and 37th, and the Theatre District on Broadway between 49th and 52nd.

Joining New York City are two other cities, Panama City and Boise. As we’ve seen in all other markets, it’s not a full blanket over the city, but more specific and targeted areas.

Panama City: Downtown Panama City, Forest Park, and Lower Grand Lagoon in Panama City Beach

Boise: Downtown Boise, West Boise, West End, Meridian, Boise Junction around such landmarks as the Idaho State Capitol, St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, Fort Boise Park, Capital City Event Center, and Boise Town Square

Verizon still expects to cover 30 cities with its 5G coverage by the end of the year. The carrier currently offers a handful of phones capable of supporting the 5G bands.