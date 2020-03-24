Verizon adds extra 15GB data for consumer and small business plans

Verizon is giving its consumers and small business users an extra 15GB of high speed data at no cost. The move, which comes as a direct result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, automatically adds the data with no customer action needed.

Also announced this week, low-income customers on Verizon‘s Lifeline program will have their internet and voice service charges waived for two months.

A post on Verizon’s website shares other details as to what the carrier is doing to help combat the struggles facing consumers and small business owners. After already dialing down the number of retail stores open in the US, the remaining locations have adjusted work hours (11AM-4PM), including closing on Sundays.

The new Verizon retail experience looks like this, at least for a few weeks:

All Verizon owned and operated stores will be closed on Sundays through April 12.

Stores that are open will operate on further reduced hours Monday thru Saturday, 11 AM-4 PM.

In order to increase social distancing and allow more employees to take advantage of work from home, we’ve reduced by 50 percent, the number of employees working shifts in our retail locations and we are paying employees for any shifts they may miss due to these scheduling changes.

The number of customers in a store may not exceed the number of employees working at any given time in order to promote social distancing.