Verizon adds LG Q70 to its mid-range lineup

Verizon has added the late 2019 LG mid-ranger to its list of contract phones. You can buy the LG Q70 in a variety of ways via monthly payments or a flat one-time payment.

If you are in the market for a new phone and not looking to break the bank, this is definitely one phone you should consider.

Verizon brings the LG Q70 to the customer

The LG Q70 is a great mid-range phone which offers a lot of convenience and comfort. It provides a good premium look and finish while keeping the specs and price grounded to reality.

Verizon offers two payment options for the phone; you can buy it for a flat sum of $349.99, which will still be locked to Verizon and not a factory unlocked phone. However, the phone will be unlocked after 60 days from the date of activation by Verizon.

Alternatively, you can buy the phone for $10.00 a month, for a 24-month period.

The LG Q70 offers some modest specifications which really help in selling it as a solid mid-range device for someone who just wants to stay in touch but also wants some premium hardware and looks, few phones offer a punch-hole display in this price.

The phone only comes in Mirror Black and has a sleek aluminum finish. LG is definitely known for making some stylish phones, as evident with the LG Velvet.

Key hardware features of the LG Q70.

6.4″ FHD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) (19.25:9) Punch-Hole Display

Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

64GB ROM (eMMC 5.1)

4GB RAM

4000 mAh battery (Fast charging 15W & Quick Charge 3.0)

Rear: 32-megapixel and 5-megapixel (depth) cameras

Front: 16-megapixel camera

3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

All in all, the Q70 is a great phone, albeit is very basic for an advanced smartphone user. The phone is better suited if you’re looking to buy a phone for someone who isn’t tech-savvy but wants something functional, yet attractive.

What are your thoughts on the phone? Do you see anyone you’d buy this phone for?