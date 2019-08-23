Verizon adds Nokia 3 V, LG Stylo 5v to roster

It’s a busy day in the Verizon world as the carrier kicks off its tenth city with 5G coverage. Additionally, it’s also selling the Galaxy Note 10 family, including one with 5G support.
Not content with these two announcements, Verizon is also adding a pair of smartphones to its roster. Indeed, the Nokia 3 V and LG Stylo 5v are now available, and each is priced at less than $250.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the two phones with key specs and pricing.
Nokia 3 V
- 6.26-inch display at 720×1440 pixel resolution
- Android 9 Pie
- 13-megapixel rear camera
- 5-megapixel front-facing camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor
- 16GB storage w/ microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB)
- 2GB RAM
- 4,000mAh battery
- $168 full retail, $7/mo for 24 months
LG Stylo 5v
- 6.2-inch display at 2160×1080 pixel resolution
- Android 9 Pie
- 13-megapixel rear camera
- 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 32GB storage w/ microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB)
- 3GB RAM
- 3,500mAh battery
- $240 full retail, $10/mo for 24 months