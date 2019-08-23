Verizon adds Nokia 3 V, LG Stylo 5v to roster

Both of the new phones offer big screens and cost less than $250

It’s a busy day in the Verizon world as the carrier kicks off its tenth city with 5G coverage. Additionally, it’s also selling the Galaxy Note 10 family, including one with 5G support.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Not content with these two announcements, Verizon is also adding a pair of smartphones to its roster. Indeed, the Nokia 3 V and LG Stylo 5v are now available, and each is priced at less than $250.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the two phones with key specs and pricing.

6.26-inch display at 720×1440 pixel resolution

Android 9 Pie

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor

16GB storage w/ microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB)

2GB RAM

4,000mAh battery

$168 full retail, $7/mo for 24 months