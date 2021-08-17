Advertisements

While flagship phones such as the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 get a lot of attention and press, for some people that’s too much phone and way too expensive. Most people would be perfectly suited with a phone that offers decent performance for an affordable price, such as the Orbic Myra 5G UW that just launched on Verizon for $350.

This is the first mid-range phone that Orbic has released for Verizon and here’s what your hard-earned $350 could get you. The Myra 5G UW was built for Verizon’s 5G network in mind and supports Verizon’s nationwide 5G Ultra-Wideband network.

Along with its 5G support, the Myra 5G UW features a large 6.78-inch 1600 x 720 TFT 60Hz display with a hole punch front-facing camera. Additionally, the Myra 5G UW will be the first smartphone from Orbic to support Verizon Adaptive Sound, Verizon’s new mobile audio solution, but you’ll have to wait for an update to be pushed to enable it.

Powering the Myra 5G UW is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. It’s also possible to expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card slot, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of space.

Around on the back of the phone is a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP sensor for taking macro photos. When you’re looking to get your selfie on, that is serviced by the 16MP front-facing camera.

Finally, the Orbic Myra 5G UW comes out of the box running Android 11 and has a large 5,000mAh battery to help you get through the day. It also supports 18W charging speeds with Quick Charge 3.0.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW is not a flashy phone but it offers some decent specs for an affordable price. It can be picked up starting today for $350 from Verizon’s website or retail stores.