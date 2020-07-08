Verizon announces Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW

Back in May, Verizon announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, a phone compatible with Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband and lowband networks.

Now Verizon has come back with the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW, a far more affordable smartphone than the flagship S20 while still bringing 5G connectivity.

Specs

The A71 5G UW features:

  • A 6.7″ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
  • A quad-camera rear array with a 64MP main module, a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, a 5MP Macro lens, and a 5MP Depth Camera
  • A 32MP front camera
  • A 4,500mAh battery
  • 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage
Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW has a retail price of $649.99, which breaks down to $27.08 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment.

However, if you activate a new line on any Premium Unlimited Plan, you can get the device for $15 a month or $20 a month online.

Preorders for the Galaxy A71 5G UW start tomorrow, July 9 here. The phone will be available in stores starting July 16. During the preorder period, users can get 25% off cases and screen protectors.

Verizon also launched three additional phones, the Samsung Galaxy A11 and A21 and the Orbic Journey L.

