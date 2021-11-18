As we near Black Friday, more and more companies are starting to launch their deals to get a jump start on the holiday shopping season. Not to be outdone by T-Mobile launching their Black Friday deals yesterday, Verizon Wireless launched their Black Friday deals today.

Verizon Black Friday deals on 5G phones

New and existing customers can get up to $1200 towards a new 5G phone when they activate the smartphone on any Unlimited plan. You must trade in an eligible device, but damaged phones are ok.

If you plan on switching carriers and making the jump to Verizon, they are giving a virtual prepaid Mastercard up to $800 when you make the switch. You must buy a new smartphone on any Unlimited plan.

You can even save $300 on a 5G phone when you activate it on a Prepaid Unlimited plan.

Verizon Fios Black Friday Deals

New customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit Connection can get a year of Disney+ and AMC+ on Verizon. In addition, you get to choose a Google Nest Hub Max or a $200 Verizon gift card.

New 5G Home Internet customers can get Disney+ and AMC+ free for a year, as well as a Google Nest Hub Max.

New LTE Home Internet customers can get Disney+ and AMC+ free for a year plus a Google nest Mini.

Other Deals

You can get up to $200 in credits when you open a Verizon Visa Card. Small and medium businesses can get $1,200 off a new 5G phone with a trade-in and a new line.