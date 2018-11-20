Verizon Black Friday sees $400 discounts on Pixel 3, Galaxy 9, and more

Save hundreds of dollars on a new phone without having to trade in your old one

Let’s dispense with the fluff, shall we? Verizon has announced its official Black Friday deals for 2018 and there are some downright incredible offers to consider.

If you’re looking for service and need to consider a different wireless provider, or are an existing subscriber adding to a plan, listen up. The Verizon Black Friday promotions are definitely worth a look as you can save hundreds on the year’s top phones.

Starting online Thursday and in-stores Black Friday, get $400 off the best Android phones on the market – Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 and LG V40 – without having to trade in your current phone.

The deals start online on Thanksgiving and run for just a few days. In other words, be ready to pounce if you want to save on the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S9, or LG V40.

Here’s a list of Verizon Black Friday deals and promotions for 2018: