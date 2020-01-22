Verizon bundles Google Stadia with its Fios plan

Customers who sign up for the Gigabit plan can get their game on

Verizon on Tuesday announced it will be giving its Fios customers an opportunity to receive a Google Stadia account with gaming hardware.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Starting January 29, Verizon Fios subscribers who sign up for the Gigabit plan will get a Stadia Premiere Edition which is the gaming controller and Chromecast Ultra. Additionally, the bundle comes with three months of the Stadia Pro gaming subscription.

Once the introductory window closes, Fios customers will be charged the standard $9.99 monthly rate. The hardware, valued at $130, is yours to keep with no obligation to continue service.

READ: Google Stadia review

This marks the first partnership, so to speak, for Google’s Stadia service. Having just launched a few months back, it will probably take another opportunity like this (or more) to help it gain major attention.

Fios Gigabit packages start at $79.99 per month and are ideal for a virtually

seamless entertainment and gaming experience. New Mix & Match on Fios subscribers

who choose Gigabit get a brand new Fios Home Router featuring WiFi 6 technology

included.

The bundle isn’t the first time that Verizon has turned to Google for a deal. Verizon gives Fios customers a free month of YouTube TV.

Looking ahead, Verizon says it will have other Stadia promotions for 5G Home customers. And for those who wonder, Fios subscribers can stack the Stadia offer with the free year of Disney+ that is also included.