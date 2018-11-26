Verizon Cyber Monday: MASSIVE discounts on Google, Samsung, LG, Moto

Verizon has rolled out its official Cyber Monday deals for 2018 and there are some really great offers to consider.

If you’re looking for service and need to consider a different wireless provider, or are an existing subscriber adding to a plan, listen up. The Verizon Cyber Monday deals are definitely worth a look as you can save hundreds on the year’s top phones.

The deals are live now and are really worth looking into, especially if you’re interested in Verizon. Be ready to pounce if you want to save on the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S9, or LG V40.

Here’s a list of Verizon Cyber Monday deals and promotions for 2018:

There are a number of additional options today, but they’re online-only. It is Cyber Monday after all and online shopping deals are the name of the game.