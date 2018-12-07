Verizon makes amends, offers some discounts to first responders

Just in time for the holidays, Verizon announced it will be offering new discounts for emergency first responders. The promo is available for state and local police, fire, and EMS workers, regardless of whether they are in active duty, retirees, or volunteers.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Eligible parties will be able to save on Verizon Unlimited consumer plans, as the carrier is offering a $15 off one line, $35 off two lines and $40 off three or more lines. Moreover, users will be able to mix and match unlimited plans.

Verizon wants plays the good guy card

Furthermore, first responders can sign up for a Go Unlimited plan for only $30 per line/per month for four lines when they enroll with Auto Pay.

To get the discount, customers are required to log into their My Verizon account and upload the needed documentation for verification or visit their local Verizon store.

The carrier also offers plans for government agencies, but the new deals apply to personal consumer plans for first responders, not just professional lines.

This announcement comes a few months after it was revealed that Verizon throttled emergency firefighters’ data connections as they were battling wildfires in Mendocino, California.

A week after that happened, Verizon solemnly swore that it will ensure that something like that never happens again. The carrier subsequently removed all speed cap restrictions for first responders on the West Coast and in Hawaii.

Now Verizon is trying to make up for this serious mistake. The company’s executive Mike Maiorana said in a statement:

“Verizon is doubling down on our support of these brave men and women by giving them even more value on their personal life. It’s our way of saying thank you for putting their lives on the line and keeping us safe.”

First responders can sign up for the discounts starting this week.

In related news, Verizon earlier this week started rolling out RCS support in for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.