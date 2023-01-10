Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 brings the fun and helps keep your children safe

Verizon unveils its new Gizmo Watch 3 kid-friendly smartwatch, which brings solid features at an affordable price. The successor to the Gizmo Watch 2 comes with more notable improvements which provide a safe smartwatch experience for kids.

The third generation wearable has some basic connectivity features which allow parents to keep track of their child’s location. Have a look at the latest features of the Gizmo Watch 3.

Gizmo Watch 3 features

The Gizmo Watch 3 is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor offers 20% more standby time and 80% more talk time when compared to the Gizmo Watch 2. Color is the main choice factor for the kids; the Gizmo Watch 3 comes in Mint and Blue Clay color options. The watch has longer battery life as compared to its predecessor.

The watch has a rectangle shape display with center mounted front-facing camera that allows kids to make video calls, and capture beautiful photos, and video messages too which can be sharable with trusted contacts. Verizon also introduced a new Gizmo Watch 3 buddies feature which allows your kids to do video calls with their (parent-approved) friends that have the same Gizmo Watch 3. But there’s a catch, to prevent the watch from overheating the video call has a time limit of up to three min after that video call will automatically end.

In the previous generation Gizmo watch, you can only able to add only 10 trusted contacts but now the latest third Gen Gizmo watch doubles the number of trusted contacts from 10 to 20 which allows parents to add more trusted contacts.

Safety is the most important concern when it comes to children. To keep in mind, Verizon adds more safe zones feature to the Gizmo Watch 3. The feature sends location alerts if the child leaves a safe zone area with the help of GPS tracking. Verizon added new watch face designs which let you change the season and time of the day.

Verizon added more games in the Gizmo Watch 3 including Tic Tac Toe, Puzzle and Gizmo says. The Latest Bluetooth connectivity makes it simpler to connect the headphones or earbuds hassle-free to the watch.

Verizon’s latest Gizmo Watch 3 costs $149.99 and it is available for sale from the carrier’s official site. Verizon offers a good deal for buyers who want more than one Gizmo Watch 3 in that if you buy one Gizmo Watch 3, Verizon gives a $100 discount on a second one.