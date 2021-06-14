Verizon has a new deal that will either incentivize you to get the vaccine or reward you for already taking it. Starting on June 15, 2021, Verizon customers who have had at least one dose of the vaccine will be eligible to receive a promo code for 10% off of one accessory.

Additionally, if you’re a first responder, nurse, teacher, or member of the military then this deal is also open to you whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.

To make the deal even better, the promo code will stack on top of other offers. For example, starting tomorrow, you could pick up a pair of Sony’s fantastic WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones for $270, which have a retail price of $350. If you’re looking to expand your smart home, you could grab the Google Nest Hub Max for $180.88 instead, saving you nearly $50 off the normal price. Below is a list of some other great deals you can take advantage of during this promotion.

• Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (reg. $249.99; 6/15-6/20)

• Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $269.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/20)

• Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge for $224.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/20)

• JBL Quantum ONE Gaming headset for $224.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/27)

• Google Nest Hub Max for $180.88 (reg. $229.99; 6/15-6/27)

• Arlo Video Doorbell for $116.99 (reg. $149.99; 6/15-7/4)

• Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox) Gaming Controller for $80.99 (reg. $99.99; 6/15-6/19)

• Fitbit Charge 4 for $89.99 (reg. $129.99; 6/14-6/19)

As you can see, you can really save quite a bit of money on some fantastic products by stacking this discount on top of other offers. However, there are some restrictions on which products are eligible, any item that ends with $0.97 is exempt from the 10% off code. Anything else is free game. So, how do you go about getting this discount?

In order to get in on these savings, you’ll have to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have one of the eligible professions. Next, you’ll need to visit the promotion page. Once there, you’ll need to fill out a form, and afterward, you’ll receive a one-time use promotion code within 24 hours for 10% off eligible accessories.

You’ll want to hurry though, because Verizon is only running this promo until the end of July, and codes must be used by August 15, 2021.