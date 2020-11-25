Verizon has deals on Samsung phones, the Galaxy Watch, and Tab S5e this Black Friday

Recently, we covered the holiday deals going on over at T-Mobile, but what if you’re a Verizon customer or want to switch over? No worries, because Verizon isn’t sitting out the holidays, and it’s offering up to $1,350 off the hottest phones.

The deals begin on Thanksgiving, starting at 3:00 AM ET November 26, 2020. Customers looking to switch to Verizon will get the best deal with up to $1,350 in savings with select trade-in and Unlimited plans. Part of the promotion includes a $950 bill credit applied over 24 months when you trade-in your phone. The rest of the $400 comes as a Verizon e-gift card that will be sent out eight weeks after you port-in from another carrier.

Even better, you’ll also get access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ when you sign up for the Play More and Get More Unlimited plan.

If you’re shopping for a smartwatch this holiday season, then Verizon’s next deal is for you. When purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Watch, you can save $50, which is applied as a promo credit over 24 months. Additionally, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch for free when you purchase any Android phone with a new line. As with the other deals, the discount comes in the form of a bill credit applied over a 24 month period.

However, maybe what you really want for the holidays is a tablet. In that case, Verizon has the Samsung Tab S5e for only $199.99 when you purchase a device for $479.99. You can even get the Tab S5e for $99.99 if you step up to a more expensive smartphone, or save $100 off the tablet depending on which device you buy. Again, remember all of these discounts come as a bill credit applied over a 24 month period.

Finally, if you’re looking to beef up security on your home, Verizon has the Ring Alarm Security Kit for $90 off with a promo credit applied to your bill over 24 months.