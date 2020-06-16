Verizon introduces the Lenovo Flex 5G, the first 5G Ultra-Wideband PC

Verizon launched their 5G network just over a year ago, allowing them to claim the title of “first commercial 5G network in the world that works with a 5G smartphone.”

In May, Verizon announced the first phone built to be compatible with their 5G Ultra-Wideband network, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW.

Now, they’re taking another step with the first 5G Ultra-Wideband compatible laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5G.

What is the Lenovo Flex 5G?

The Lenovo Flex 5G is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14″ wide-angle screen, Dolby Atmos® Audio and up to 24 hours of battery life, making it both insanely portable and insanely versatile for any use case. It supports 5G Ultra-Wideband and will support Verizon’s 5G low-band network when it launches later this year.

The Flex 5G is based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform, which touts Quick Charge technology, HDR Playback, and support for dual 4K external displays.

A 5G Speedtest was done on the Flex 5G to show that the device can break 2Gbps speed on the 5G Network.

Here’s the first 5G speed test on the new @Lenovo Flex 5G, coming to @Verizon on June 18. Big props to Lenovo and @Qualcomm for designing a 2-in-1 laptop that consistently cracks 2Gbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband. pic.twitter.com/aCqzo1GAed — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) June 16, 2020

5G Ultra Wideband connected device plan

To complement the release of the Flex 5G, Verizon is introducing a 5G Ultra Wideband plan for connected devices, that includes the following:

On 5G Ultra Wideband

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Hotspot

Unlimited 4K streaming video

On 4G LTE

Unlimited 4G LTE data with 15GB of premium data

Unlimited Hotspot with 15GB of 4G LTE data

720p HD streaming video

For consumers with an existing line, adding the 5G Ultra WIdeband connected device plan costs an additional $30/month. Without, the plan will run you $90/month.

The Lenovo Flex 5G will be available starting June 18 for a retail price of $1,399.99, which can be broken down to 24 months of payments of $58.33. Those who purchase the Flex 5G will also be given one year of Microsoft 365 Personal.

