Verizon introduces the Lenovo Flex 5G, the first 5G Ultra-Wideband PC

Verizon launched their 5G network just over a year ago, allowing them to claim the title of “first commercial 5G network in the world that works with a 5G smartphone.”
In May, Verizon announced the first phone built to be compatible with their 5G Ultra-Wideband network, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW.
Now, they’re taking another step with the first 5G Ultra-Wideband compatible laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5G.
What is the Lenovo Flex 5G?
The Lenovo Flex 5G is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14″ wide-angle screen, Dolby Atmos® Audio and up to 24 hours of battery life, making it both insanely portable and insanely versatile for any use case. It supports 5G Ultra-Wideband and will support Verizon’s 5G low-band network when it launches later this year.
The Flex 5G is based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform, which touts Quick Charge technology, HDR Playback, and support for dual 4K external displays.
A 5G Speedtest was done on the Flex 5G to show that the device can break 2Gbps speed on the 5G Network.
Here’s the first 5G speed test on the new @Lenovo Flex 5G, coming to @Verizon on June 18. Big props to Lenovo and @Qualcomm for designing a 2-in-1 laptop that consistently cracks 2Gbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband. pic.twitter.com/aCqzo1GAed
— George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) June 16, 2020
5G Ultra Wideband connected device plan
To complement the release of the Flex 5G, Verizon is introducing a 5G Ultra Wideband plan for connected devices, that includes the following:
On 5G Ultra Wideband
- Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data
- Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Hotspot
- Unlimited 4K streaming video
On 4G LTE
- Unlimited 4G LTE data with 15GB of premium data
- Unlimited Hotspot with 15GB of 4G LTE data
- 720p HD streaming video
For consumers with an existing line, adding the 5G Ultra WIdeband connected device plan costs an additional $30/month. Without, the plan will run you $90/month.
The Lenovo Flex 5G will be available starting June 18 for a retail price of $1,399.99, which can be broken down to 24 months of payments of $58.33. Those who purchase the Flex 5G will also be given one year of Microsoft 365 Personal.
