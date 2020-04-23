Verizon intros Care Smart watch for seniors

Verizon recently began offering a new smart watch designed for senior citizens. Arriving at time when keeping track of loved ones is more important than ever, it’s helps stay connected to grandparent and elderly loved ones.

Priced $150 at Verizon, the Care Smart watch comes with it own phone number and a companion app. It stores up to 10 contacts with one of them being designated as a primary emergency contact. Simply hold down the emergency button for four seconds and it will dial the emergency contact.

At a time when staying away from senior family members is the responsible choice, technology can keep us connected and offer insights into loved ones health and activities for peace of mind – Brian Higgins, SVP, device and consumer product marketing

The Care Smart is waterproof up to one meter for 30 minutes and houses a battery that should be good for up to 2.5 days. It’s available in black and lavender color options and features an adjustable clasp wristband.

Learn more about the watch at Verizon where you can also purchase it for $150 outright or spread it out for $6.24 per month (24 months).