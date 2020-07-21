Verizon kicks off the school year with new promotions

Last month, Verizon renewed their commitment to all students with new student discounts for college students.

Now that the return to school is closer, Verizon is bringing along more promotions starting July 23.

Free iPhone

When you switch to Verizon, get a new 64GB iPhone 11 with a new Unlimited line and an eligible trade-in.

For larger families, buy one iPhone 11 and get a second one free.

$700 off Android phones

Get up to $700 off select Android phones with an eligible trade in plus a free Verizon Stream TV.

Teacher discount

Teachers can get Start Unlimited for just $30/month if your plan has 4 lines.

GizmoWatch 2

For the younger children in the family, when you buy one GizmoWatch 2, you can get a second one for half off

Free smart devices

When you switch to Verizon and add a new Unlimited line, you can get an Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug for free.