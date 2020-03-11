Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile with $40 unlimited rate plan

Verizon this week introduced a new wireless service known as Yahoo Mobile. Using the now 25-year-old brand, it will operate on Verizon’s 4G LTE network, but provide its own rate plan, customer service, and features.

For $39.99 per month, customers receive unlimited talk, text, and data. Further, they’ll also get a free Yahoo ad-free (Yahoo Mail Pro) email account, which is valued at $40 per year. Also included in the plan are mobile hotspot for sharing data with other devices; speeds are limited to 5Mbps and capped at one connected device at once.

As is the case with other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), data speeds may be slowed in times of congestion.

Yahoo Mobile can be purchased online and works with both Android and iPhones. Yahoo Mobile offers its own phone selection, which looks to be a decent mix of models from $50 up to $1,000.

Checking the details in its FAQ page, we see that customers who wish to bring their own phone can do so. But, as of today, the compatibility list is pretty tight.

Compatible models:

Apple iPhone 6, 6s, SE, 7, 8, X, XS, XS Max, and XR Select iPhone SE and 7 models are incompatible

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ SE

Google Pixel 3, 3a, 3XL, and 3a XL

Motorola G7 Power