Verizon on Thursday introduced a number of new mobile hotspot plans for subscribers, gathering them into four options with pricing that starts at just $20 per month.

As one might expect, subscribers get a bigger data allowance as the price increases; however, it’s more than just extra gigabytes of usage. Data streaming, for instance, is one of the things that changes from plan to plan. Also, the barebones “Essential” plan does not include access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Here’s a breakdown of the major features for each of Verizon’s mobile hotspot plans.

Essential – $20

  • Includes 15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited 600 Kbps data
  • 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Plus – $40

  • 5G Ultra Wideband access
  • 50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited 3Mbps speed data
  • 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband network
  • 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE network

Pro – $90 (Standalone) or $60 (w/ phone on an eligible Unlimited plan)

  • 5G Ultra Wideband access
  • 100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited 3Mbps speed data
  • 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband network
  • 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE network

Premium – $100 (Standalone) or $80 (w/ phone on an eligible Unlimited plan)

  • 5G Ultra Wideband access
  • 150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited 3Mbps speed data
  • 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband network
  • 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE network

Verizon offers mobile hotspot devices for as low as $80 or around $3.33 per month. Head to its website to learn more about the devices or mobile hotspot plans.

