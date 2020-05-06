Verizon offers ‘More at Home’ with in-game bonuses and free goodies

Verizon has recognized that during the global pandemic, gaming on its network rose as much as 75%. This is definitely a good sign as it means many of their customers were practicing staying and home and enjoying mobile games. To up the ante on their offerings, Verizon is now offering exclusive bundles and content to current Verizon customers to incentivize staying at home.

The average household would have its fair share of electronic devices to enjoy gaming on, but a fair number of customers still prefer strongly gaming on their smartphones or tablets. This is where this promotion becomes a saving grace for many kids stuck at home.

Verizon’s More at Home program offers a lot of value

The offer is valid starting from today and lasts till June 6th, 2020. All you have to do is head on over to the More at Home page to choose your reward for the following games:

Roblox players can get 500 Robux to spend in-game for cosmetic items and more!

Pokemon GO players get a free Premium Battle Pass, 65 x Poke Balls, and 2 x Incense. This will help trainers take part in battles remotely while also bringing Pokemon closer to them.

Get a 2 month free trial of Sago Mini World. Designed with preschoolers in mind, it offers 35 apps and hundreds of planned educational activities to keep your toddlers educated yet entertained!

The offer is available for Verizon wireless and Fios subscribers. You can use the MyVerizon or MyFios app (Depending on which plan you’re subscribed to) to take advantage of these great deals!

The offer is targeted towards everyone as Roblox and Sago Mini World enjoy a good customer base comprising mostly of kids who are younger than teenagers. While Pokemon GO has a strong demographic that covers kids, teens, and even adults who enjoy playing the game leisurely.

This is a great offer for Verizon customers to take up, especially if you have any kids in the house looking to have some fun. Targeting the top mobile games is also a novel choice for the provider to make sure everyone gets something of value.