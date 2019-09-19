Verizon taps NYC for its 11th 5G city

Starting September 26, parts of New York City will have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network

Verizon on Thursday confirmed that its 5G network will go live in New York City starting September 26.

According to the carrier, its 5G mmWave will be available in uptown, downtown, midtown, Brookly, Queens, and The Bronx. It’s worth noting, though, that Verizon hasn’t offered up a map showing specific coverage or expectations.

Once deployed, New York City will be the 11th market to offer Verizon 5G; the carrier has a goal of hitting 30 cities by the end of 2019.

Verizon 5G

New York City will be the biggest test of Verizon’s 5G capabilities to date. Given the city is dense with high-rise buildings and skyscrapers Verizon will need to install a large number of nodes.

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to turn a corner or walk into a building and completely lose 5G. That’s the rub with mmWave technology — it’s incredibly fast but its reach is very limited.

T-Mobile, for its part, has mmWave 5G service live in New York City and offers a coverage map for the sake of transparency. With that said, it’s very sparse and seemingly scattered about town.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the various 5G networks from the big wireless providers. To learn more about how each is doing, and which phones are supported, check out the following.