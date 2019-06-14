Verizon now offering Moto Z4, Samsung Galaxy A50

Verizon is hitting the summer season in full stride, this week adding a whole bunch of fun things to its portfolio. Now available from the carrier are two new phones and a “smart locator”.

Motorola Moto Z4

First up is the Motorola Moto Z4, the latest edition of the flexible phone with Moto Mod support. A close partner with Motorola over the past decade, it’s no surprise to see Verizon offering up the solid Android device.

The Moto Z4 can be had for $20.83 per month over with 24 payments or a full retail price of $500. For a limited time, Verizon is dropping the phone’s price to just $10 per month over two years, putting it at just $240 all in. This promotional rate is restricted to new customers or those adding a line of service.

Existing Verizon customers can upgrade to the Moto Z4 and save $200 for a limited time. Subscribers can add the 5G Moto Mod for just $50 provided they have a Moto Z3, Moto Z4, or add one to the shopping cart at time of purchase.

As a reminder, those who want to take advantage of the 5G service must live in one of the markets where it’s offered. What’s more, they must sign up for the Verizon Above Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plans. Verizon is currently throwing in the 5G Ultra Wideband feature at no additional cost.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Announced this week, the mid-tier phone packs a whole bunch of hardware into a budget-friendly price. Features include a 6.4-inch display, 64GB internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is priced $14.58 per month over to 24 months, or $350 outright.

Smart Locator

Rounding things out, Verizon’s Smart Locator is an LTE-enabled tracking device for use with bags, pets, accessories, and other possessions. Attach to your bike, for instance, and you can see its location using an app on your phone. It’s real-time tracking with a battery that lasts up to four days per charge.

Priced $100, customers get one year of service at no additional cost. After the 12 month period is up the service is $3 per month and gets added to your bill.