In a bid to grow its home internet base, Verizon has expanded its offer to drop the price of its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month.

The Vice President of Marketing strategy and segment planning at Verizon said that with this offer, the carrier is seeking “to just make sure that they get a little bit of extra savings, plus a little bit extra holiday cheer this year.”

The carrier’s move seems to be a plan to tackle rival T-Mobile who earlier this month gave its customers a similar deal.

What’s in it for subscribers?

Of course, this offer is for a limited time and those who desire to get Verizon Home Internet, including 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios can start by paying just $25 with any Verizon unlimited plan. Those who have an account with at least one line may start at $30 per month or more.

Other customers who may benefit include the ones on postpaid shared data plans, legacy unlimited plans, and the newest unlimited plans.

Something for all in the family

For those already on the family plan in situations where not everyone in the family lives in the same place, they could sign up for multiple 5G Home or 4G LTE home internet options – all at discounted rates.

Although the offer is already ongoing, Fios should commence this week. It will be available for users who live in areas where Fios is available. The carrier hopes to include the wired broadband option.

According to a release published by Verizon, its customers can take advantage of all the promos available, including the 10-Year-Price Guarantee.

To start enjoying these benefits, customers can visit Verizon website, add their addresses, and sign up.

Verizon is doing its best to service over 40 million households with wireless home internet. If you haven’t been enjoying this service, you may need to check your address on its website. That should let you know if this service is available where you live.