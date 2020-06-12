Verizon offers student discounts on Unlimited Plans

To coincide with the end of their four-week commencement series, Verizon has announced student discounts for select Unlimited plans.

Starting July 2nd, actively enrolled students at eligible institutions can get $10 off/month off a single line Mix & Match Unlimited Plan or $25 off/month for a two-line Mix & Match Unlimited Plan. Data speeds may be slower during periods of high congestion, but only after 25GB of usage on Play More Unlimited, 50GB of usage on Do More Unlimited or 75GB of usage on Get More Unlimited.

These students also get 12 months of Disney+ for free and free Apple Music for Play More or Get More Unlimited Plans.

The announcement also discusses how Verizon Innovative Learning is tripling data allowances to 30GB/month for the 100,000 students and teachers they support until June 30, in addition to their commitment to bring 5G technology to 100 middle schools by the end of 2021.

You can read the full announcement here. Eligible students can sign-up on http://www.vzw.com/students starting July 2.