Verizon offers up coverage maps for its 5G network

Months after going live, the carrier is more open about its 5G footprint

Verizon this week began offering coverage maps for its 5G network, giving customers a chance to see where its new high-speed data might be available.

Although it went months back, Verizon had been reluctant to provide any specific maps. And while it does make an effort to spell out the neighborhoods and landmarks for cities in its press releases, it’s different to actually view coverage.

If interested in seeing where Verizon 5G is offered, you can do so at the carrier’s website. As of now, it’s a matter of selecting which city you’d like to see and zooming in to a block-by-block basis.

Taking a look at Verizon’s 5G coverage map might be somewhat surprising to some as they may anticipate a more thorough network. The reason for that comes down to the type of 5G technology that Verizon is using to build it out. It’s super fast stuff, sure, but it’s highly susceptible to interference by walls, buildings, and other obstacles.

Verizon anticipates having its 5G network live in 30 cities by the end of 2019; as of today it’s at 18 cities.