Verizon Prepaid has launched for the first time, its new multiline savings on the Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans. These are designed to offer more consumers affordable access to the network starting this month.

Customers can save $20 per month

Verizon Prepaid offers consumers additional lines for just $30 per month, and two-line accounts can now be gotten for as low as $80 per month. This multiline plan structure allows customers to save $20 per month on Verizon Prepaid’s Unlimited plans for any Unlimited smartphone line added to their account.

Subscribers can enjoy 5 GB of mobile Hotspot data, while those on Unlimited Plus can enjoy premium plan features. Notably, these include access to 5G Ultra Wideband, 50 GB of premium network access, 25 GB of premium mobile Hotspot data. Customers have access to Global Choice free calls to the country they want for as low as $40 per month per line with Autopay.

The Verizon Prepaid value

Angie Klein, SVP and President of the Verizon Value organization, Verizon Prepaid is a great choice for a no-contract, no-credit check wireless service with the premium 5G network experience only Verizon offers. However, the company is making it possible for everyone in the family to enjoy big savings for each line they add.

According to Verizon, the latest deal offers consumers great prices and device options. This comes with flexible payment terms and no credit checks, deposits or yearly contracts required.

Here’s what the plans entail:

Unlimited Plans – Starts at $60 per month ($50 with Autopay or Loyal Discount Price). Customers get two lines for $80, three lines for $110, or four lines for $140 per month.

Unlimited Plus Plans – Starts at $70 per month ($60 per month with Autopay or Loyal Discount Price). Customers get two lines for $100, three lines for $140, or four lines for $180 per month.

There are still a wide range of prepaid options available to consumers on Verizon Prepaid.