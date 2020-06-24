Verizon prepaid brings discounts to loyal customers with new plans

Josiah Ward
Verizon has decided to bring discounts to loyal prepaid customers, with customers getting up to $15 off a month after 9 months with prepaid.

All Verizon prepaid plans include 4G LTE data, unlimited Talk & Text within the US and unlimited Text to 200 locations internationally, and DVD-quality streaming. In addition, the Unlimited plan now also includes Unlimited Talk, Text, and Data to Mexico & Canada, with the option to add Mobile Hotspot for an additional $5/month.

Below is the breakdown of the pricing of Verizon prepaid, including how your bill will change over time. The first discount will be $5/off a month when you sign up for Auto Pay after the first month, with the second  and third $5/month discount coming after month 3 and month 9.

Verizon prepaid pricing and discount breakdown

You can sign up for these plans here and read the full press release here.

If you’re looking to guidance as to the sorts of devices you can get through Verizon Prepaid, look at our guide that was done in January.

