Verizon prepaid brings discounts to loyal customers with new plans

Verizon has decided to bring discounts to loyal prepaid customers, with customers getting up to $15 off a month after 9 months with prepaid.

All Verizon prepaid plans include 4G LTE data, unlimited Talk & Text within the US and unlimited Text to 200 locations internationally, and DVD-quality streaming. In addition, the Unlimited plan now also includes Unlimited Talk, Text, and Data to Mexico & Canada, with the option to add Mobile Hotspot for an additional $5/month.

Below is the breakdown of the pricing of Verizon prepaid, including how your bill will change over time. The first discount will be $5/off a month when you sign up for Auto Pay after the first month, with the second and third $5/month discount coming after month 3 and month 9.

You can sign up for these plans here and read the full press release here.

