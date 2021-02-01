Verizon Prepaid now offering TCL 10 5G UW

Verizon Prepaid is now offering the TCL 10 5G UW as part of its smartphone portfolio. Priced $400, the handset supports Verizon’s nationwide and Ultra-Wide 5G networks.

First launched with the tier-one service back in the fall, the TCL phone is a fairly robust experience for the money. It’s powered by Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that delivers a highly-rated image.

Internally, the TCL 10 5G UW packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, both of which nicely compliment the Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

As far as cameras go, the phone can capture 4K videos and take high-resolution pics with its trio of AI-powered 48-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, and 5-megapixel macro cameras.

Sold in Diamond Gray, the TCL 10 5G UW is immediately available for $400 from Verizon Prepaid.