Verizon Prepaid on Thursday announced a new promotion which gives its customers a free month of service. Indeed, anyone who signs up to the prepaid carrier and activates a phone, tablet, or Jetpack plan and maintains the line for two months, gets the third month for free.

This offer doesn’t override or negate other promotions, either. The loyalty discount kicks in on the fourth month, dropping the rate plan by $5 per month. After six more months (nine total), the rate is dropped another $5 per month.

Verizon Prepaid customers also have access to the 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks. As of today there are 64 cities with the next-gen lighting quick speeds.

The free month of service offer is available to new subscribers until April 30, 2021.