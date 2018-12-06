Verizon to start offering RCS chat on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL today

Starting today, Verizon and Google will start rolling out Universal Profile RCS (or Chat, as the carrier calls it) in the Messaging app for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users on the network.

Verizon has confirmed this information to Droid-Life, and the option should start appearing beginning today, December 6.

While Big Red already supports advanced messaging features such as read receipts and typing indicators in its own Messages+ app, the Universal Profile ensures that these features will work like as intended when messaging people who are on other carriers.

Moreover, Verizon employees have also posted the internal document announcing the change on Reddit. It reveals the full list of features while naming Google’s Messages app as the place to access the new options.

New messaging features coming to your Pixel 3

Starting today, Pixel 3 owners at Verizon will be able to do things like sending larger texts of up to 8000 characters, create large chat groups of up to 100 participants or send high-quality pictures and videos.

What’s more, users have the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi, even in the absence of a cellular connection. Typing indicators and read receipts are also part of the package.

Other upcoming features include stuff like local sharing, mobile payments, sending audio recordings, stickers and so much more.

Note that all this only works for users who have Chat enabled on their Pixel 3 devices. Otherwise, enhanced messaging will fall back to the standard SMS/MMS.

Last month, we heard that Verizon was planning to launch Universal Profile RCS early next year. Well fortunately for Pixel 3 users at Big Red, they will be getting a taste of enhanced messaging earlier than expect.

But given that RCS is still a long way from becoming a universal standard like SMS, whether or not you’ll actually be able to take advantage of the new feature will depend on who you are texting with.