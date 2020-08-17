Verizon shakes up 5G Mix & Match plans

Verizon on Monday announced it is adjusting its unlimited plans to provide more value at the same price points. The new options take effect starting August 20.

The revised rate plans will see select Mix & Match plans bundling Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at no additional cost. Previously, these plans only offered Apple Music and a year of Disney+ streaming service.

As part of the shakeup Verizon has clarified that all of its unlimited plans will include access to the carrier’s nationwide 5G network once it goes live. It currently provides 5G Ultra Wideband in select cities across the country which is much faster. The trade-off here being that coverage isn’t as pervasive.

Subscribers who wish to access the faster network can still do so, but it will require a higher plan. Verizon terms this “Premium Network Access” and it’s available on those plans which cost $45 or higher.

While it might be a little redundant or even strange to have five different “unlimited” rate plans, each of them is a little different. Features that differ from one to the next include mobile hotspot amounts, cloud storage, and network speeds. If 5G doesn’t matter to you or your family members there are lower priced options.

One notable change in the Just Kids plan is that it now includes unlimited 4G data as opposed to an allotment of 5GB. Speed is limited to 5Mbps, which is enough to stream video.