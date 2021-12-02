Verizon teamed up with Bang & Olufsen (B&O) to launch 2 new Verizon Stream TV soundbars. The soundbars are powered by Android TV, which means they can use Google Assistant for search and has Chromecast built-in.

They are also capable of streaming from your favorite services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime.

With a launch price of $399.99, the Stream TV Soundbar consists of 5 speakers tuned by B&O. There are 3 full-range speakers and 2 woofers.

It also has Atmos virtual surround sound, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 16 GB of onboard storage, 2 HDMI ports, 4K capability, Chromecast, Stadia support, and access to the Android TV Google Play Store.

The more expensive of the two offerings is the Stream TV Soundbar Pro. Launching at a price of $999.99, this soundbar ramps up to a total of nine speakers. There are 4 full range, 3 tweeter, and 2 woofer speakers.

In addition to the features of its less expensive sibling, the Verizon Stream TV Soundbar Pro includes the wall mounting hardware & template. It also ups the HDMI ports, for a total of 3.

The devices look great, but Verizon did slap their logo on the front of these. Let me know if you intend to add either of these to your media setup.

