Verizon taps LG V50 ThinQ 5G for June 20 launch

Verizon on Tuesday confirmed it will offer the LG V50 ThinQ 5G as part of its portfolio of phones starting on June 20. This marks the second phone to support Verizon’s 5G ultra-fast 5G network.

Priced $1,000 outright, qualified Verizon customers can spread payments out to the tune of $41.66 for 24 months. For a limited time, Verizon is offering access to its 5G network at no additional cost, saving subscribers $10 per month.

Unlike Sprint, Verizon is not limiting the availability of the V50 ThinQ 5G. Sprint only sells it in markets where its 5G bands are active, but Verizon will offer it nationwide. Chicago and Minneapolis are the only two cities with Verizon 5G but another 28 markets are expected to light up with the next-gen high speed data network.

Powered by Android 9 Pie, the LG V50 ThinQ is outfitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It’s IP68 rated against dust and water, shock resistant, and protected by Gorilla Glass on the front and back.

As a phone with tons of cameras and AI, the LG V50 ThinQ also boasts excellent sound tuning and audio quality. Three cameras (12-MP standard, 16-MP super-wide, 12-MP and telephoto) sit on the back with a standard (8-MP) and wide-angle (5-MP) lens around front.

If $1,000 sounds like a lot for the phone, consider it’s a few hundred dollars less expensive than the only other 5G Verizon handset, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – it’s $1,300 for that one. What’s more, it’s also cheaper than what Sprint commands for the LG phone.