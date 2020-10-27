Verizon calls up $400 TCL 10 5G UW for October 29

TCL on Tuesday announced its newest phone, the TCL 10 5G UW, will soon be available for purchase through Verizon. Priced just $400, it builds on the legacy of the TCL 10 Pro (read our review) and its 10L counterpart.

The TCL 10 5G UW runs Android 10 and features a modest set of hardware that hovers in the middle of the pack, if not stepping a toe or two into the high-end.

The 6.53-inch screen extends to all edges with a hole-punch cutout in the top left for the front-facing camera. Resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels, or what’s commonly referred to as FHD+. Moreover, it packs TCLS’s proprietary NXTVISION technology, which provides better color accuracy, clarity, and contrast enhancements.

Features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The rear packs a 48-megapixel main camera, supported by an 8-megapixel (super-wide) and 5-megapixel (macro) camera.

Around front is the aforementioned 16-megapixel camera while a 4,500mAh battery is tucked inside with fast charging capability.

In terms of software, the phone is more or less a stock Android experience with just a few extra apps. Verizon, for its part, loads a couple of titles on it the device for its subscribers.

One of the main draws here is that it gives Verizon customers access to a 5G phone for less than $400. Not only that, but one that supports both the nationwide 5G and growing Ultra Wideband networks.

Offered in Diamond Gray, the TCL 10 5G UW will be available to purchase starting from October 29.