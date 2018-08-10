Get six months of Apple Music free with Verizon Unlimited

Verizon and Apple have signed an exclusive agreement giving Verizon Unlimited customers free access to Apple Music. Beginning on August 16th, Verizon Unlimited wireless customers will have the chance to sign up for six months of free Apple Music.

The offer is open to all new and current Verizon Unlimited wireless customers. Once you register after August 16th your six-month free trial for Apple Music will begin. With Apple Music you get access to a catalog of over 45 million songs ad-free.

Verizon offers unlimited customers a sweet freebie

Subscribers also have the ability to create playlists, share music with their friends, or access to specially curated playlists. Apple Music also provides exclusive music videos, radio stations of every genre, and daily recommendations tailored just for you.

There is even a global live radio stream of today’s top music from Beats 1. If streaming isn’t really your thing or you’ll be in an area with spotty service you can also download music for offline listening.

“This first-of-its-kind offer is just the first step in an exclusive partnership with Apple” Says Angie Klein, vice president of marketing, Verizon

As an Android user, you most likely think of Apple music as something just for Apple products. It is true that it is available on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, the HomePod, and CarPlay. However, it is also available for Android phones, tablets, and PCs.

One place it is not available is on Google Assistant speakers such as the Google Home, Google Home Mini, or any other Assistant speaker. That is sure to be a big disappointment to many of you who own Google Assistant enabled speakers.

Don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of this great offer because free is free and it won’t hurt to try. You might even end up liking Apple Music, sans the missing support for Assistant speakers.

In order to sign up you’ll need a Verizon Unlimited plan and thankfully Verizon has three Unlimited plans to choose from. These include Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Above Unlimited. Verizon allows you to mix and match these plans to make sure everyone in your family gets what they need, and the more lines you add the more you save.