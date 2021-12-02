If you missed all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Verizon this year, don’t worry as Verizon has dropped a few more deals for you to pick from.

The most exciting deal is if you are switching to Verizon from another carrier, you could get up to $2000 to make the jump. You can get up to a $1000 trade-in on an eligible device when you select an unlimited plan. Verizon will also give you up to a $1000 prepaid Mastercard to cover the breakup fees from your previous carrier.

Some other notable deals at Verizon this holiday season are:

  • Buy a select 5G phone and get another free on an unlimited plan.
  • Buy select smartwatches and get another free.
  • Get up to $250 off select tablets when you purchase any smartphone on monthly payments.
  • New Fios Gigabit customers will get a free year of Disney+ and AMC+ as well as a $200 gift card.
  • If you are a new 5G Home Internet customers will get a free year of Disney+ and AMC+, a Google Hub Max, and a $100 bill credit.
  • New LTE Home Internet customers get the same deal as 5G customers except you get a free Google Nest Mini instead of the Max.
  • You can also snag various accessories at a discounted price.

While the deals may not be as spectacular as some of the previous offerings, if you missed those deals, you could still get yourself and a loved one a brand new device this holiday season.

The real deal is if you need to break from your current carrier, as Verizon is effectively giving you a free phone and paying off your old one as well.

