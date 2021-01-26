Visible adds ZTE Blade X1 5G to lineup

This marks the brand's first US handset with 5G support

ZTE and Visible on Tuesday announced that the ZTE Blade X1 5G, is available for purchase from the carrier for $384. As the first ZTE phone to offer 5G in the US, it’s an mid-range handset that’s priced a little closer to the entry level.

Powered by Android 10, the ZTE Blade X1 5G provides users with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), with a quad-camera setup. Details there include 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel (wide angle), 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. Around front is a 16-megapixel shooter.

Internally, the ZTE Blade X1 5G houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 2TB external media.

Rounding out the details are a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, NFC, fingerprint reader, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Starting January 28 Visible will offer the ZTE Blade X1 5G for $384, or as low as $16 per month for 24 months. The device will also be sold through Yahoo Mobile. Both carriers operate using Verizon‘s network for coverage.

New subscribers who port their phone number over from an eligible carrier and activate on Visible can earn a $150 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account and an Amazon Fire TV Stick for a limited time.