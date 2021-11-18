Verizon has been busy today. Not only did they launch their own Black Friday deals, but they kicked off Black Friday deals for Visible.

Beginning today, new customers can get a pair of earbuds for free when they buy select phones, port your number, and make 3 consecutive payments. Eligible phones for the promotion include the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel 6.

Available earbuds include the AirPods, Beats Studio Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. This deal is only good while supplies last.

Visible will also give you a virtual gift card of up to $200 from a location of your choosing.

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US. Everything is done on the app, which means no stores and no paper bills.

You can get unlimited data, minutes, and messaging for as little as $25 a month when you join a Party or $40 when flying solo. You also get a 5Mbps mobile hotspot with unlimited data and Wi-Fi calling. Each time one of your friends activates an account, you get a month of service for $5.

While not as good as postpaid carrier deals, these prepaid deals are nothing to sneeze at. For the value, Visible is one of the best deals on the market.