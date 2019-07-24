Visible now taking orders for Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

As expected, and previously announced, Visible has begun offering the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as part of its smartphone portfolio.

Visible, a digital carrier, that operates on the back of the Verizon network, has recently began getting a little more aggressive on the phone front. After starting out as an iPhone-only service provider, it has quickly expanded to support a growing number of Android devices.

As quickly as the phone went on sale, however, it appears that Visible has gone through its allotted handsets. It’s a good problem to have as a carrier — high interest is always great — but it’s one that Visible will want to address quickly.

Promotions

Visible is currently running a promotion that provides customers with a $100 or $200 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account when bringing a supported phone and porting your number over. Pay for two months of service and the card is on its way.

Pick up a phone that costs less than $400 and the $100 credit is yours; the $200 card is available for devices that cost $400 or more.

Over on the service front, Visible is giving its customers access to uncapped data speeds. Normally restrict to 5Mbps speeds, it’s not throttled for new or existing subscribers.