Visible offers free Nimble Charging Bundle with new Samsung or Google Device

Visible is a subsidiary of Verizon that offers unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data on Verizon‘s network for just $40 a month. The reason service is so cheap as opposed to a plan from Verizon proper is two-fold. One, data speeds are capped, with between 5-12 Megabytes per second download speed and 2-5 Megabytes per second upload speed. Two, Visible is fully online and has no physical stores or call centers. From purchase to phone activation to paying your bill, everything is handled in their app.

Recently, Visible introduced Party Pay, in which users can sign up together and all receive individual bills at discounted rates.

Now, users who purchase a new Samsung or Google Pixel device will receive a free Nimble Charging Bundle until June 30th.

The bundle consists of a 13,000 mAh(13,000 mAh will charge a single device about four times) portable charger with USB-C Power Delivery 3.0, 4 ports and made with recycled aluminum, a wireless stand with an extra charging port made with recycled plastic and help, and access to Nimble’s One-for-One Tech Recovery Project to allow users to recycle e-waste.

Eligible phones are the Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3, 3XL, as well the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and S10e. When you purchase and activate one of these devices, you will receive a promo code for the bundle, worth $150, at Nimble’s website.

You can read more about the promo here.