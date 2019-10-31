Visible intros Party Pay for multiple line accounts

Digital carrier Visible on Thursday announced that it now offers service to customers with multiple lines.

While some service providers call them “family” plans or “shared” accounts, Visible terms its offering as Party Pay. It’s different from what other carriers do, too.

Forget about trying to split the bill or square up with a friend each month. Rather than having one person responsible for the bill, each member of the “Party” is billed separately. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about who gets what amount of data.

Mix family members with friends or co-workers. You can create or join a party of up to four with each user getting their own unlimited talk, text, hotspot, and data. It’s the same stuff that single users get with the $40 individual plan.

Parties of two will pay $35/mo each

Parties of three will pay $30/mo each

Parties of four will pay $25/mo each

Any active Visible member can create a Party at Visible’s website by choosing a name, adding images, and then inviting others. As long as they’re active Visible subscribers you’ll all reap the benefits.

Visible uses Verizon‘s network for coverage and offers it own selection of smartphones.