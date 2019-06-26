Visible removes high speed data cap, adds Pixel 3a to roster

Digital carrier Visible on Wednesday announced it has removed the 5Mbps data speed cap for new and current subscribers. The change is for a limited time and does not cost anything extra for customers.

Previously, the high speed data was capped at a maximum of 5Mbps in order to keep network usage under control. Although it was still fast enough to provide for quality Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services, it’s nice to see the adjustment.

To be clear, current users and anyone who signs up for Visible during the promotional period will be able to hold on to the uncapped data speeds for as long as they remain a subscriber. Existing users simply need to restart their phone to see the data speed restriction removed.

Why the change? Visible is using this promotional opportunity to gather insight into usage and needs. The information will be used to help shape other programs as they come along.

Upcoming Devices

Visible will add a number of new devices to its portfolio in the coming weeks. On the horizon are the Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Motorola Moto G7. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 3a line is already compatible for bring your own device.

Visible Promotions

Visible has a number of offers available to new and current subscribers, including referral credits, discounts, and even free phones.