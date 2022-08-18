Mobile service provider Visible has thrown its rate plans and offerings into a proverbial blender.

This week finds the carrier lowering the monthly price for its base rate plan and introducing a premium option. Moreover, it is doing away with its multi-line Party Pay discount program and ushering in a new referral program.

Previously, Visible was known for having a single rate plan of just $40 which included unlimited talk, text, and data. With the new change, the standard “Visible” plan is priced $30 per month and features the same package. Also included in that bundle is nationwide 5G and 4G LTE, unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

The “Visible+” option, priced at $45 per month, adds in support for 5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited talk, text, and data roaming in Canada and Mexico, international calling to 30+ countries, and texting to 200+ countries.

The new Visible plan with unlimited data, talk, text and hotspot is just $30/mo for a single line, taxes and fees included. The new Visible+ plan is just $45/mo, all in, and includes 5G Ultra Wideband access, 50 GB of premium network experience, roaming coverage in Canada & Mexico and global calling to over 30 countries from the US.Additional information on Visible’s new plans is available on visible.com.

Perhaps most importantly, the Visible+ plan comes with “Premium Network Experience” which means the user will not see any de-prioritization in network speeds until they hit 50GB of data usage.

The standard plan is much like other MVNO rate plans in that it slows data and mobile hotspot speeds when the network becomes congested. Visible uses Verizon’s network for coverage so the tier one subscribers get precedence in those times. The Visible+ ensures plenty of high speed data is available to users without that restriction.

While Party Pay may be going away, Visible’s new referral program rewards its customers a $20 discount for each referral. Applied one referral per month, users can bank the referrals for up to 12 months.

Those who already signed up under Party Pay are able to keep their discounts in place provided they do not change their plan.