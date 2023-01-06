If saving money on your wireless plan was one of your New Year’s resolutions, then Visible has a fantastic deal for you. Starting January 4, 2023, Visible is offering $15 off of its $30 and $45 plans for 12 months with the code 15OFF12.

That will get you service for an entire year for as little as $15 a month if you choose the base Visible plan with unlimited minutes, texts, and 5G data nationwide. It also includes unlimited mobile hotspot data, spam protection, and unlimited calls and texts to Mexico and Canada.

The 15OFF12 code also works with the Visible+ Plan dropping the price from $45 a month to $30. The Visible+ Plan includes all of the previous features as the base plan, such as unlimited minutes, texts, and 5G data nationwide. The biggest difference is that you’ll have 50GB of premium 5G data each month.

The Visible+ Plan also includes unlimited mobile hotspot data, spam protection, and unlimited calls and texts to Mexico and Canada. Additionally, Visible+ Plan subscribers will get access to unlimited minutes, texts, and data while roaming in Mexico and Canada, as well as international calling from the US to 30+ countries and international texting from the US to over 200 countries.

Both plans run on the Verizon network with no annual contract with taxes and fees included with no credit check required. Once the 12 months is up, you can choose to continue using Visible at full price, or if auto-pay is enabled, you will be automatically charged $30 or $45 depending on your plan.

This offer is available for new customers only, and will require you to bring your own device and port in your old number. Since Visible uses the Verizon network, you’ll need to make sure your phone runs on its network first by using the compatibility checker. It would also be wise to take a look at the coverage map to ensure you’ll get coverage where you need before switching over.