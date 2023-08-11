Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo V29e is launching soon in Indian markets. Ahead of the launch brand released the official teaser video of the smartphone which suggests the design (touted as “#TheMasterpiece”) will be one of the selling points for the Vivo V29e smartphone. Have a look at the teaser.

Although, the teaser page doesn’t reveal the exact launch time frame for the device. Recently, the Vivo V29e design leaked online, reveals the Vivo V29e will come in Red and Blue color options. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back while punch hole camera setup at the front.

The teaser page mentions that all vivo phones sold in India are manufactured in India and will be available through Vivo.com, Flipkart, and other retailers. Currently, we don’t have the exact details of the upcoming Vivo V29e smartphone. Rumors and leaks suggest that the upcoming Vivo V29e will be powered by Snapdragon 400 series chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone reportedly features a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging tech and will run Android 13 out of the box. It is expected to feature a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization support.