Vivo X90s debuts with Dimensity 9200+ chipset

Vivo announced a new member in the Vivo X90 Series- the Vivo X90S officially debuts in Chinese markets. The X90 series was announced back in November 2022 in China, almost after a long 7 months gap, Vivo launched the X90S variant in the X90 series. It’s obvious, the X90S smartphone comes with a new chipset and other minor upgrades. The Vivo X90 series smartphone comes with Red and Black color options but for the X90S Vivo has announced two more color options- Green and White along with RED and Black.

Vivo X90S has the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display (as the Vivo X90) with 2800 X 1260Px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR technology support. For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera paired with 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 12MP Telephoto lens. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video charts.

Under the hood, the Vivo X90S is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset (A slightly overclocked version of Dimensity 9200 chipset) paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. In comparison, the X90S model has an edge over the X90 variant in terms of performance which ships with a Dimensity 9200 chipset.

The device runs on the latest Android 13 based on Vivo’s Origin OS 3 out of the box. It packs a massive 4,810mA battery with support for 120W wired fast-charging tech. Unfortunately, Vivo doesn’t offer wireless charging support for the X90S smartphone but it does have OTG reverse charging support.

Vivo X90S smartphone starts at CNY 3,999 (~$553) for the 8/256GB variant and the smartphone is already up for pre-order in China via Vivo’s official website and other partnering retailers and open sales start on June 30.