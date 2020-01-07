Vizio refreshes TV and sound bar lineup for 2020

For CES 2020 Vizio is in Las Vegas to show off a TV lineup that’s been refreshed with hardware and software improvements. Moreover, it has some fun things in store for its sound bars, too.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

SmartCast

One of the key changes for this year is the inclusion of SmartCast UI 4.0. Available in the 2020 models, it allows for easier switching between inputs, customization settings, and a new remote control with push-to-talk voice capabilities. According to Vizio, the software is expected to reach existing TVs dating back to 2016.

SmartCast already works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri; however, the new version is reported make it easier to pair with Assistant and Alexa-compatible devices via the SmartCast Mobile app. The voice remote can also support Wikipedia searches, weather updates, and more.

TVs

For all of its 2020 models announced this week Vizio has included support for HDR10+as well as standard HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

Internally, the processors are said to be more efficient at upscaling low-resolution content. Most of the new models include ProGaming Engine, tech that supports Variable Refresh Rates, AMD FreeSync, and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz. All of the new TV sets include HDMI 2.1.

Worth noting, Vizio says that it will offer OLED options, a first for the company. While it hasn’t named the source for panels, or even a series/model, 4K Vizio OLEDs at 55″-65″ space could pave the way for a much more competitive space. If anything, it should help push the conversation forward a bit if and when these arrive.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the different lines of TVs coming from Vizio in 2020. We’ll list them from top of the food chain on down.

P-Series Quantum X

65” – 85”

Quantum Color

Up to 792 local dimming zones

Up to UltraBright 3000

IQ Ultra Processor

VIZIO ProGaming Engine

P-Series Quantum

65” – 75”

Quantum Color

Up to 240 local dimming zones

Up to UltraBright 1200

IQ Ultra Processor

VIZIO ProGaming Engine

M-Series Quantum

43” – 70”

Quantum Color

Up to 90 local dimming zones

Up to UltraBright 800

IQ Active Processor

VIZIO ProGaming Engine

V-Series Quantum

40” – 75”

4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

Full Array backlight

IQ Active processor

VIZIO Gaming Engine

Sound Bars

Vizio isn’t just about making high-end TVs with affordable price tags as it’s been getting increasingly deeper into home theater audio options.

For CES 2020, its sound bar lineup is getting a reshuffle and refresh to more closely align with its popular M-Series and V-Series 4K televisions. Moreover, it’s also introducing a new sound bar to complement its forthcoming OLED TVs.

The all-new VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar features a unique design that lets it work on its own or dock seamlessly with the new OLED TV. The system includes two-way left, center, and right front speakers that utilize a separate tweeter, as well as dual-midbass drivers, and passive radiators.

Additionally, it has a wireless 8-inch subwoofer for booming bass and two satellite surround speakers. The system supports DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X audio.

The bar has a pair of high-performance upfiring channels that remain front-facing for stereo and 5.1 content, but will automatically rotate upward for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X signals.

Vizio M-Series All-in-one Sound Bar

Also new for 2020, the M-Series All-in-One Sound Bar enhances your home theater experience without taking up additional space. With six total drivers, the speaker has dual subwoofers built into its body and offers DTS Virtual:X audio quality.

M-Series

Up to 6 Total Drivers

Up to 103 SPL

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X

HDMI Input/HDMI (eARC)

4K HDR Pass-through

Voice Assistant Input

Front Surround Mode (M51a only)

Dual Stereo Mode

V-Series

Up to 6 Total Drivers

Up to 96 SPL

DTS Virtual:X

HDMI (ARC)

Voice Assistant Input

Front Surround Mode (V51 only)

Dual Stereo Mode (V51 only)

Availability

Look for more pricing and information on the various TVs and sound bars as we get closer to their respective launches.