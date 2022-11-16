Google One users can now browse the internet with renewed confidence. VPN by Google One adds new features for Mac and Windows and Android and iOS device owners can now have the peace of mind that as they browse the internet the connection is safer.

Although VPN by Google One has been serving end users in 22 markets, it will now be available to subscribers on Premium plans that offer 2TB and higher. That’s mainly for users on desktops. This is a new and additional feature for desktop owners.

Key Benefits of VPN by Google One

Download apps for Windows and Mac from the Google One web portal

Members can share plans with up to five family members at no extra cost

Although Google has advanced security protection on all its products, this extends such security

Google assures all the security built into Android and iOS will also be available on Windows and Mac.

Why VPN by Google One?

Google assures users of the possibility of increasing their online security with the use of this product. It is easy to install, as users could just tap on the app on Android or iOS. Once that is done, they get to encrypt their online activities. This is an extra layer of protection that offers confidence.

Extra online protection

Once Google One has been activated, it protects any app or any browser you use on your device. Hackers’ activities on public Wi-Fi will be blocked, and online tracking will be stalled. With the use of this software, your IP address will not be laid bare to the public.

Google offers security you can trust

Privacy and security are two components that are crucial to everything done online, says Google One. So, Google assures users that the VPN connection won’t track, log or sell browser activity. The security is so advanced to the level that the VPN can’t be used to tie a user’s activity to his or her identity.